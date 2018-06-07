Child passengers left behind as driver 'flees after crash'

Emergency services were called to Guthrie Street in Maryhill, Glasgow, on Wednesday.

A driver allegedly crashed a car with children inside before fleeing from police, leaving the youngsters behind.

Emergency services were called to Guthrie Street in Maryhill, Glasgow, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday.

STV News understands the man is said to have crashed into a bollard before fleeing from police - leaving two children behind.

He was allegedly found in a nearby house before being arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 8.10pm on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on Guthrie Street, Glasgow, involving one vehicle.

"Officers attended and following enquiries a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with breach of the peace and various road offences.

"He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday."

