Two held after armed raids at petrol stations and bookies

The robberies took place in East Kilbride, Stonehouse and Dumbarton over the past week.

Two men have been arrested after a string of armed robberies at petrol stations, shops and bookmakers.

Police said two men, aged 24 and 30, had been charged and would appear in court later this week.

The first robbery took place at the William Hill bookmakers in St Leonards Square, East Kilbride, on Friday, June 1 when staff were threatened by a man who made off with cash.

Later that night, staff in the Spar store in Stonehouse were subjected to a similar attack.

Three other raids took place on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at the Murco petrol station in Dumbarton, and the Old Coach Road Service Station and BP Queensway petrol station in East Kilbride.

No-one was injured during any of the incidents, however staff were left badly shaken.

