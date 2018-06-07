Two arrests after guns and £680k of drugs seized in raid

The searches recovered a cocaine and heroin stash worth more than half a million pounds.

Arrests: Drugs and guns seized in police raid.

Two men have been arrested after police seized £680,000 worth of drugs and illegal fire arms from several properties in Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

The men, aged 34 and 48-years-old, were charged following the intelligence led operation by Police Scotland on Wednesday.

Officers were assisted by specialists including forensic services and local divisional officers, when they searched a number of properties and vehicles under warrant.

The searches recovered a cocaine and heroin stash worth more than half a million pounds along with three guns and a large quantity of ammunition.

A number of vehicles have also been confiscated by police.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Grant, said: "We will stop at nothing to protect the public from serious and organised crime and the misery and despair it brings to our local communities.

"This operation has undoubtedly disrupted a serious and organised crime group, with the seizure of weapons and substantial quantities of harmful Class A drugs being removed from our streets.

"Tackling serious and organised crime remains a high priority for police and we are resolute in our determination to rid Scotland of this illegal activity.

"Through effective intelligence gathering and the continued help and support from the public we will continue to disrupt and detect those involved in criminal behaviour."

The men are due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.