Fire rips through fish and chip shop as residents evacuated

Fire: Smoke can be seen for miles. Fiona Leverick

A fire has ripped through a fish and chip shop in Glasgow.

The blaze happened at Old Salty's on Byres Road at 8.45am on Friday.

The fire, affecting the ground floor and basement, was caused by a deep fat fryer.

Nearby residents have been evacuated, with smoke seen for miles.

Around 25 firefighters are tackling the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire was caused by a deep fat fryer.

"We have four appliances at the scene with two other officers."

