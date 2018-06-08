Fire rips through fish and chip shop as residents evacuated
The blaze happened at Old Salty's on Byres Road, Glasgow, at 8.45am on Friday.
The fire, affecting the ground floor and basement, was caused by a deep fat fryer.
Nearby residents have been evacuated, with smoke seen for miles.
Around 25 firefighters are tackling the flames.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire was caused by a deep fat fryer.
"We have four appliances at the scene with two other officers."
