Four arrested after driver 'shot at in attempted murder'
The incident is said to have happened at Kingsway Court in Scotstoun, Glasgow.
Four men have been arrested after a driver was shot at in an attempted murder.
The incident is said to have happened at Kingsway Court in Scotstoun, Glasgow, on Sunday at 6.30pm.
Officers raided houses in Drumchapel on Friday before arresting four men in connection with the alleged attack.
A 27-year-old man was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was said have been shot at by the occupants of another car, narrowly missing him.
The victim, who was uninjured, drove off along Kingsway Court before crashing his car.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "In the early hours of Friday, officers acting under warrant searched a number of addresses in the Drumchapel area.
"Four men aged 22, 25, 27 and 28 have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a 27-year-old man in Kingsway court, Scotstoun, on Sunday, May 20."
