BinDayCator: Inventor's gadget tracks bin collections

Darren Tarbard's invention lights up to show which bin to leave out for collection.

A Glasgow inventor has created a gadget to help him keep track of which bin to leave out.

Darren Tarbard came up with the idea for the BinDayCator after forgetting to put his cardboard bin out and watching waste pile up for two weeks.

The wheelie bin-shaped lamp connects to the internet and lights up to show which colour bin is due for collection that day.

Mr Tabard now hopes to raise £60,000 so he can market and sell the BinDayCator.

"Because the schedules had changed I'd forgotten to put the bin out for cardboard," he said.

"So cardboard piled up next to the recycling bin for two weeks until I was able to put it out.

"It was at that point I thought 'I've had this idea in the past, I should actually make something that reminds me to do it'."

