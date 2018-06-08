Drink driver caused crash that seriously injured woman

Emma Hilling suffered a fractured spine and ribs in the accident on Glasgow's Kelvindale Road.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Duffy was jailed for 44 months (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A drink driver who caused a crash that left a woman with "life altering" injuries has been jailed for almost four years.

Police watched as Graham Duffy, 27, ploughed his mother's Volkswagen Golf into another car on Kelvindale Road in Glasgow on February 3.

Emma Hilling, 25, who had only met Duffy earlier that day in a pub, was rescued from the car and taken to hospital for emergency surgery.

She suffered a number of injuries including a fracture to her spine, three fractured ribs and a broken wrist.

Procurator fiscal depute Kathleen O'Donnell said: "Ms Hilling has been left with significant scarring across her abdomen, her back and wrist.

"She states she has struggled with the management of her stoma and not only has her injuries are life altering she has struggled psychologically to deal with the impact of those injuries.

"Without surgical intervention, Ms Hilling would have died due to the injuries sustained and is fortunate to not have developed neurology from her spine fractures."

Duffy was arrested after giving a breathalyser reading of 121mg - five and a half times the legal 22mg drink drive limit.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court Duffy pled guilty to dangerous driving that caused serious injury to Ms Hilling and failing to give a blood sample.

He was jailed for 44 months for his crimes.

