Tunnock's boss gave £235k Rolls Royce to Glasgow council

City chiefs were criticised for accepting the donation and have been urged to sell it off.

Rolls Royce: Lord Provost Eva Bolander with the car. Glasgow City Council

Confectionery boss Boyd Tunnock has confirmed he was behind a mystery donation of a Rolls-Royce to Glasgow City Council.

Politicians had criticised the council for accepting the previously anonymous donation amid an increase in nursery fees for parents.

Questions were also raised over any potential conflict of interest as some demanded to know who was behind the gift, said to be worth £235,000.

The Tunnock's owner said he wanted the donation to be a good thing but did not want to take credit for it.

Mr Tunnock said: "I have to say I've been a bit surprised by the reaction to this.

"All sorts of important people come to Glasgow and I thought it would be right to give them a nice experience.

"Glasgow always had a Rolls Royce and I was able to give mine to the city so I thought, why not?

Boyd Tunnock: Donated £235,000 car. PA

"I really wanted this to be a good thing, but I didn't want any credit for it so I asked the city to keep my name quiet, but I'm quite happy for people to know it's me."

The Rolls-Royce Ghost will replace one of the council's Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed and will save the city money, the council said.

The car, which bears the council's unique 'G0' number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties as well as VIPs requiring transportation.

Labour MP Paul Sweeney had suggested the car should be auctioned off.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "It's important to remember this is a donation which has not cost the council anything and in fact will save money.

"It would clearly not be appropriate to buy a car such as this but having received it as a donation there will be occasions when it is appropriate to use it."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.