Four men charged after driver 'shot at in murder bid'
The men, aged 22, 25, 27 and 28, were arrested after a police led operation in Glasgow.
Four men have been charged after a driver was allegedly shot at in an attempted murder.
The men, aged 22, 25, 27 and 28, have been arrested in Drumchapel in connection with an incident in the Kingsway Court area of Scotstoun.
The 27-year-old victim was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was said have been shot at by the occupants of another car on Sunday, May 20.
The victim, who was uninjured after being narrowly missed by the shots, drove off along Kingsway Court before crashing his car.
The arrests follow a police operation conducted in the early hours of Friday.
The four men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
