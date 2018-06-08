Four men charged after driver 'shot at in murder bid'

The men, aged 22, 25, 27 and 28, were arrested after a police led operation in Glasgow.

Arrests: STV

Four men have been charged after a driver was allegedly shot at in an attempted murder.

The men, aged 22, 25, 27 and 28, have been arrested in Drumchapel in connection with an incident in the Kingsway Court area of Scotstoun.

The 27-year-old victim was sitting in his parked vehicle when he was said have been shot at by the occupants of another car on Sunday, May 20.

The victim, who was uninjured after being narrowly missed by the shots, drove off along Kingsway Court before crashing his car.

The arrests follow a police operation conducted in the early hours of Friday.

The four men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787576374001-shooting-in-scotstoun-glasgow.jpg" />

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.