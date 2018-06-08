Man charged after 'crashing car with children inside'

David Goldie, 36, allegedly drove 'at excessive speed' in Maryhill, Glasgow on June 6.

Court: Golide is accused of failing to stop while driving with two children. © STV

A man has appeared in court charged with crashing a car with two child passengers inside.

David Goldie, 36, allegedly drove "at excessive speed" on Guthrie Street, Maryhill, Glasgow, on June 6, drove on a pathway and collided with traffic bollards.

It is claimed Goldie failed to stop when his passengers, aged ten and 12, asked him to.

Glasgow Sheriff Court also heard the youngest child "did leave the moving vehicle and was injured".

Goldie, from Maryhill, appeared from custody on Friday.

His lawyer, Ian Sievwright, tendered pleas of not guilty on his behalf.

Papers from the court claim Goldie failed to stop and provide details after the alleged incident.

They also claimed he was allegedly over the drink drive limit.

Goldiewas said to have "concealed himself" in an attic at a house on Wyndford Road and refused to move.

A trial was set for September and Goldie was released on bail by sheriff Raymond McMenamin.

