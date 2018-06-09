Workmen evacuated as city building engulfed by blaze

Fifteen firefighters attended the incident as smoke could be seen for miles.

Blaze: A fire in Glasgow sent thick smoke into the air. STV

A team of workmen had to be evacuated to safety after a huge fire engulfed a building in Glasgow.

Four fire engines rushed to the scene when the blaze broke out in an office block in the city's Cadogan Street sending thick black miles into the air.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public at around 8.50am and as many as 15 firefighters attended to tackle the flames.

Police have closed off Cadogan Street at Blythswood Street as the incident in dealt with.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service say the fire has now been brought under control and no injuries were recorded.

It is believed the fire broke out in the boiler room in a block which is currently under renovation.

