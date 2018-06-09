Man injured after being hit by tour bus in city centre

Emergency services attended the scene at Glasgow Central Station on Saturday afternoon.

Central Station: Boy hit by tour bus. STV

A busy road in Glasgow City Centre has been closed off after a tour bus hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, believed to be a teenage boy or a young man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after being hit by the sightseeing bus near Central Station at around 1pm on Saturday.

Argyle Street is currently closed between Hope Street and Union Street as a result and emergency services remain at the scene.

The extent of the man'n injuries is not yet known.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident.

