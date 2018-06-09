'Abandon ship' Two drunk men sail up canal in paddling pool

The scene was captured on camera at around 10.30am on Saturday morning.

Sailing: Down canal in a paddling pool. @ingloriouschris

Two apparently drunk men have been enjoying the summer time weather by sailing down a canal in a paddling pool.

As they tackled the waves with bottles of beer in hand the men could be heard shouting 'abandon ship'.

The bizarre scene took place in Clydebank at around 10.30am on Saturday.

Local man Mark Burrow captured the incident and posted it onto his Twitter account.

He said: "10.30am, Clydebank, Two drunk men sailing up the canal in a paddling pool. Beer in hand shouting abandon ship."

The post has been liked 400 times and retweeted 175 times since it was posted on Saturday morning.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.