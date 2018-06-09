'Abandon ship' Two drunk men sail up canal in paddling pool
The scene was captured on camera at around 10.30am on Saturday morning.
Two apparently drunk men have been enjoying the summer time weather by sailing down a canal in a paddling pool.
As they tackled the waves with bottles of beer in hand the men could be heard shouting 'abandon ship'.
The bizarre scene took place in Clydebank at around 10.30am on Saturday.
Local man Mark Burrow captured the incident and posted it onto his Twitter account.
He said: "10.30am, Clydebank, Two drunk men sailing up the canal in a paddling pool. Beer in hand shouting abandon ship."
The post has been liked 400 times and retweeted 175 times since it was posted on Saturday morning.
