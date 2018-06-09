Three lanes closed as crash causes major motorway delays 

The collision involving a motorcycle took place on the M8 on Saturday afternoon.

M8: Traffic collision causing major delays. Traffic Scotland

Commuters are being told to plan ahead before travelling on the M8 after a crash caused major delays.

Traffic remains at a standstill with emergency services closing three lanes to deal with the incident.

A motorcycle was involved in the collision that took place on Saturday afternoon between Junction 14 at Fruitmarket and Junction 15 at Townhead.

Lanes 1,2 and 3 were all closed for around an hour causing a buildup of traffic from Junction 13 at Provan.

All lanes have now been reopened but traffic remains at a standstill.

Traffic Scotland say: "Traffic is still crawling with residual traffic from the M8 at Junction 13 Provan and backing onto the M80."

