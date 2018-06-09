Major search underway for three vulnerable children

The three teenagers were last seen on Friday and could have headed to Manchester.

Missing: Three teenagers could be travelling to Manchester. Police Scotland

A major search is underway for three vulnerable children who are missing from Ayrshire.

The teenagers were last seen near Glengarnock train station at around 11.15am on Friday morning.

It is believed that Olivia Bryson, 14, Gary Newman, 14 and 13-year-old Kevin Paul could be heading to Manchester.

Kevin Paul is described as white, 5ft 4 inches in height and of stocky build with closely cropped brown hair and glasses.

When he was last seen he was wearing a navy hooded top and navy jogging trousers with a white t-shirt and black trainers.

He has a Scottish accent.

Gary Newman, who also has a Scottish accent, is white, 5ft 4 and of medium build with short fair hair.

He was wearing a navy hooded top, black jogging trousers and dark coloured trainers.

Olivia Bryson is white, 5ft 5 and of medium build with brown hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing dark coloured jogging trousers, and a silver jacket.

Olivia has an English accent.

Inspector Andy Dolan said: "Olivia, Gary and Kevin have been missing on a number of occasions, however as they are only 13 and 14 years of age and vulnerable, we are becoming increasingly concerned for their safety.

"We need to know that they are safe and well and officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to trace them, including liaising with British Transport Police and Greater Manchester Police and viewing CCTV footage.

"I would urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information on their whereabouts to contact Kilbirnie Police Office through 101."

