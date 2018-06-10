Man critical after being attacked with blade in murder bid

The 20-year-old was with three friends when he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Critical: 20-year-old injured after targeted attack.

A young man is in a critical condition after an attempted murder in Inverclyde.

The 20-year-old was with three friends on Union Street, Greenock when he was attacked by another man armed with a large bladed weapon.

He sustained significant injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, with a tanned complexion and wearing dark clothing.

He ran off after the attack through the church and in to Nelson Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Fil Capaldi, Paisley CID, said: "Although we believe this to be a targeted attack, it was shocking in its viciousness and the fact that it took place in the middle of the afternoon in a very busy thoroughfare in the centre of Greenock.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and are in the area at the moment and we would appeal to anyone who was there yesterday or who has any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, to come forward.

"Information can be passed to the CID at Greenock Police Station via 101. Please quote incdeint number 2862 9 June 2018 when calling.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111."

