Owner devastated after lightning strike destroys house

Lightning is believed to have caused a huge fire at the house in East Dunbartonshire.

Devastated: Frank Malcolm was at home when lightning struck.

A homeowner has spoke of his devastation after a lightning strike caused a fire that left the property destroyed.

Frank Malcolm was at home with his wife and two children in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire on Saturday night when there was a sudden power-cut.

Thinking it was caused by the rain they stayed put put until a frantic neighbour came chapping at the door telling them their roof was on fire.

The family, who are now temporarily staying with a neighbour, all managed to get out safely however they were forced to watch on helplessly as the house they only moved into seven months ago burnt away in front of their eyes.

And Frank, who works as a surveyor, now believes the whole building will have to be demolished.

Ruined: Inside house after fire. STV

Speaking to STV News he said: We were watching tv when there was a flash and everything went off.

"Then a neighbour knocked on the door and told us to get out as the house was on fire.

"I heard crackling and thought it was from the heavy rainfall we'd been having but I saw it was from burning roof timbers.

Destroyed: Roof was struck by lightning. STV

"I'm a surveyor and I know that the house will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

"Thankfully everybody got out safely.

"Our neighbour has put us up.

"Everybody has been great but the whole thing is devastating."

Firefighters rushed to the tackle the blaze which took hold of the house during a thunderstorm on Sunday evening.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that there were no injuries from the fire.

