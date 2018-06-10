Hero swimming champ saves dog stranded chasing duck

A hero gold medal winning swimmer saved a dog after it got stranded chasing a duck

A double gold medal winning swimmer came to the rescue after seeing a dog nearly drown in North Ayrshire.

Former Scottish Sporstwoman of the Year Danielle Joyce was in the middle of a personal training session at Saltcoats and Ardrossan premonade when she noticed a dog chase a duck into the water.

When she noticed the dog was still in the water 20 minutes later and starting to struggle the deaf athlete, who is also a multiple world record holder, called the coastguard..

But when the emergency services said they would be around 20 minutes she took what she calls a "very stupid and serious decision" to jump and save the dog herself.

She said: "Luckily I got to it in time and found a rock that both of us could sit on for 20 minutes until the coastguard came.

"I am just glad the dog is safe and back its owner.

"Thanks to the Coastguard and RNLI for giving me a blanket and taking care of me."

Danielle, who swims freestyle and backstroke in the hearing impaired category, won double gold at the Deaflympics in 2017.

