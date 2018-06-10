Man slashed after refusing gang entry to house party

The 27-year-old sustained a serious facial injury after the attack in Glasgow.

Dennistoun: Man slashed after refusing gang entry to party. Google

A man has been left with a permanent scar on his face after he was attacked by a gang for refusing them entry to a house party in Glasgow.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when three uninvited men tried to attend the private party in Meadow Park Street, Dennistoun.

After they were refused entry one of the men made an attempt to scale a drain pipe in a bid to get into the flat.

A fight then broke out between the gang and those within the party which spilled in to the close of the flats and ended up with the victim being slashed and left with a serious facial injury.

Two other men, both 26-year-olds, received minor injuries.

All three were taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where the 27 year old man remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable, however, he will have a permanent scar as result of the attack.

The three men who tried to get access to the party made off on foot along Meadow Park Street and towards Glasgow Club Whitehall on Onslow Drive, Glasgow.

The first suspects isdescribed as: white, 5 ft 7, Between 20 and 30 years of age with dark hair, dark eyes and bushy eyebrows and a local accent.

The second man is described as White, around 6 ft, aged between 20 and 30 years old with red/fair hair, and Glasgow accent.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a grey hooded top with black writing on it.

Detective Constable Sean McLoughlin, Shettleston CID, said: "This attack was as much cowardly as it was vicious and it has left a young man with a permanent scar across his face.

"The suspects had no reason to try and get into the party, it was a private house party for friends, and for this to happen is just awful.

"We are currently checking CCTV and carrying out house to house enquiries but are keen to hear from people who were in Meadow Park Street early this morning. In particular, people from a nearby pub, the La Cala Bar, who were not at all involved, but who may have seen the three suspects run from the flats past them after the attack.

"We know that the pub was spilling out at the time and there were a number of people either waiting for taxi or out for a smoke around that time.

"If you saw anything or have information that will assist our investigation, then please contact Shettleston CID on 101 quoting reference numbers 0283/0283 of the 10 June 2018."

