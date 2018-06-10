Search for schoolgirl missing from home overnight 

A search is underway for 14-year-old Kacey Neilan from Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire.

Kacey Neilan: Missing teenager was last seen on Saturday.

A major search is underway for a teenage schoolgirl who has been missing overnight from her home in East Dunbartonshire.

The family and friends of 14-year-old Kacey Neilan from Bishopbriggs are becoming increasingly worried about her wellbeing.

She was last seen heading towards ASDA Robroyston at 840pm on Saturday 9th June 2018.

A police spokeswoman said: "We are trying to trace 14-year-old Kacey Neilan.

"Anyone with information should contact 101 as soon as possible."

The teenagers friends have also been sharing her picture over social media in a bid to find her.

