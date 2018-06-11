Three teenagers reported missing traced 'safe and well'

The teenagers were reported missing from a residential accommodation in Ayrshire.

Missing: The three teenagers have been traced.

Three Ayrshire teenagers who were reported missing on Friday were traced safe and well.

Olivia Bryson, 14, Gary Newman, 14 and Kevin Paul, 13, were last seen on Friday at 11.15am near Glengarnock train station.

All three teenagers were traced safe ad well in Manchester.

Olivia is known to have family in the Manchester area.

The three teenagers have previously been reported missing on a number of occasions from residential accommodation.

