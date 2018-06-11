Man seriously injured after being stabbed in murder bid

The attack happened on Wellington Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Monday.

Greenock: Street has been cordoned off. Google 2018/Police Scotland

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed on a street.

The attack happened on Wellington Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, at 12.15am on Monday.

The 25-year-old was walking with two women when he was stabbed in the head and body in a targeted attack.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The women were uninjured.

The attacker, who is white, 6ft and slim, ran off towards Greenock Health Centre.

He was wearing a black hoodie and black tracksuit trousers.

Detective inspector David Wagstaff said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage but from what we know so far, we believe the victim was the intended target.

"The motive however is unknown and we are in the process of trying to establish exactly why this attack has taken place.

"I am appealing to members of the local community to contact us with any information they may have about this incident or any knowledge of who the suspect is."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.