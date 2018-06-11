Teenager with mental health issues missing from hospital

Thomas Lennox was last seen at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride on Friday.

A teenager who has mental health issues has been reported missing from a hospital.

The 19-year-old, from Airdrie, is 5ft 8in and stocky with short, black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey zipped hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and red trainers.

Inspector Jim McCluskey said: "Thomas has mental health issues and he may be without his prescribed medication.

"Concern is growing for his safety as it is out of character for him not to keep in contact with his family or friends.

"He is known to frequent the East Kilbride and Airdrie areas."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

