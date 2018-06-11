Far-right Scottish Defence League plans Glasgow demo

The group claims 'gangs' are targeting children but a counter-protest has been organised.

George Square: SDL demonstration in June 2016. PA

The far-right Scottish Defence League plans to hold a demonstration in Glasgow city centre.

The group has organised the event in George Square next month in response to "grooming gangs" in the city.

The SDL - an offshoot of the English Defence League - did not provide any further information about the so-called "gangs".

However, it comes after former EDL leader Tommy Robinson was jailed for contempt of court over a case linked to alleged grooming.

Robinson admitted broadcasting details of a trial under way at Leeds Crown Court on Facebook and was detained for 13 months.

A protest in London against his sentence left five police officers injured.

A counter-demonstration against SDL has already been organised in Glasgow by Unite Against Fascism.

UAF accused the SDL of using Robinson's case to "revive their ailing numbers in Scotland" and "rebuild the far-right movement".

UAF and the SDL have been approached for comment.

The SDL were prevented from holding a march about so-called "grooming gangs" in 2014 when they failed to submit an application in time. They do not need a permit to hold a static protest.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.