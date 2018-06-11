Arrests after drugs seized from 60 Eden Festival revellers

Police confiscated a haul of substances including cocaine, amphetamines and MDMA.

Cocaine: Class A drugs among festival haul.

Two people have been arrested after 60 music fans were found in possession of drugs at a festival in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police seized a haul of substances at the Eden Festival over the weekend, including cocaine, amphetamines, ecstasy, MDMA and LSD.

The majority of drugs seized were cannabis, herbal cannabis

The event, which was held at Raemills Meadows near Beattock, was headline by British electronic duo Groove Armada, alongside Submotion Orchestra and DJ Super Hans from Channel 4's Peep Show.

Two people were arrested over alleged drugs supply offences and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Officers said they also tackled a number of "minor public order and nuisance" offences over the course of the festival.

They added the majority of visitors were "well behaved".

Inspector Claire Walker said: "Police worked closely with partners and other emergency services to ensure that the festival was a safe environment for everybody attending.

"As a result of the policing operation around 60 people were found in possession of illegal drugs and were dealt with accordingly.

"Two people will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"The main drug seized was cannabis and herbal cannabis."

