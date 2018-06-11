Search for missing woman last seen more than a week ago

Lisa Milligan was last spotted by friends in Kirkgate, Irvine, on Saturday, June 2.

Lisa Milligan: Friends 'increasingly concerned'.

A search has been launched to trace a woman who was last seen nine days ago.

Lisa Milligan, who sometimes used the name Lisa Buchanan, was last seen by friends in Kirkgate, Irvine on Saturday, June 2.

Concerns were raised for the 34-year-old after they had not heard from her since.

Sergeant Barry Kirkland said it is not unusual for Lisa to disappear for days at a time, but this is the first time she has been officially reported missing.

He also said there had been a further sighting of Lisa in Glasgow Central Station on Thursday, but it is thought she did not board a train.

She is 4ft 9in, of slim build and has shoulder length, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a black tammy-style hat, a black jacket, pink jumper and blue jeans.

She was also carrying a Mickey Mouse carrier bag.

Mr Kirkland from Irvine Police Office said: "Although it is not unusual for Lisa to disappear for days at a time, as time passes her friends are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

"She has never been officially reported missing before.

"There has been a further sighting of Lisa in Glasgow Central Station on Thursday, 7 June 2018, although it is not believed that she boarded a train. We are keen to trace her to make sure she is okay.

"She knows Glasgow City Centre well, although is also known to the Dundonald and Irvine areas.

"Officers have been speaking to her friends and checking CCTV but would appeal to anyone who knows of Lisa's whereabouts to come forward.

"We would also appeal for Lisa herself to let her friends or the police know she is OK."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3414 of Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

