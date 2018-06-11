Motorcyclist dies at scene after head-on crash with car

Brian Crossan, 33, from Blantyre, died after his bike collided with a Fiat 500 in Paisley.

Police: The accident happened around 5.45pm on Sunday. STV

A motorcylist has died after his bike was involved in a head-on crash with a car in Paisley.

Police Scotland said the 33-year-old man was riding his Suzuki GSXR 750 on Penilee Road, near to its junction with Arkleston Road, when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500.

Brian Crossan, 33, from Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old Fiat driver and his 59-year-old female passenger were uninjured.

Sergeant Kenneth Malaney urged anyone with information about the accident, which happened around 5.45pm on Sunday, to come forward.

He added: "I would also like to speak to anyone who was driving on that road around the time of the crash, and anyone with dash cam footage that may assist our investigation to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Greenock Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 3374 of 10th June."

