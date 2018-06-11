Search for 'high risk' man missing for almost two weeks

Keith Ross, 28, was last seen by a relative on May 29 near Canderside, South Lanarkshire.

Police: He has access to a Honda CBR motorcycle Police Scotland

Police have issued an appeal to trace a high-risk man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Keith Ross, 28, was last seen by a family member on Tuesday May 29 close to the A71 near Canderside, South Lanarkshire by a relative.

He has reportedly also been seen in the Stonehouse area since that date but he remains untraced.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Keith is white, 6ft, of medium build with long dark brown hair and a full beard.

He has access to a Honda CBR motorcycle with the registration number P61 YCW.

The black bike is very distinctive and has numerous skulls on the paintwork.

Inspector Andrew Macdonald said: "There are concerns for Keith's wellbeing as it is out of character for him to go missing, so we are eager to trace him.

"We are carrying out inquiries locally and across the transport network but we have not been able to trace him yet.

"We would ask anyone with information on Keith's whereabouts to contact Motherwell Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2308 of Tuesday 5 June 2018."

