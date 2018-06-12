  • STV
Football tournament will celebrate Glasgow's diversity 

Paul O'Hare

More than 200 people from refugee, asylum seeker and ethnic minority backgrounds will take part.

Football: Shawbridge Lions will participate in the tournament. Jasmin Pilling

A multi-cultural football tournament is set to bring some of Glasgow's most marginalised people together.

More than 200 people from refugee, asylum seeker and ethnic minority backgrounds will unite to play the beautiful game.

Glasgow Afghan United and Scottish Unity Football League are staging the event to promote diversity and integration throughout the city's communities at Toryglen Football Centre.

Twenty teams of seven-a-side will compete for the Youth Talent trophy in the competition on World Refugee Day on Sunday.

The tournament is part of the Refugee Festival Scotland, which launches on Thursday.

It is one of several football events taking place as part of the programme which runs from June 15-24.

Shawbridge Lions, a team set up to provide support for young people from refugee backgrounds, will also hold an open day event at Viva Africa at Glasgow Media Centre at Hydepark Street on June 23.

It is designed to encourage others from refugees and asylum seeking backgrounds to engage through football.

Meanwhile, Syrian families in Lanarkshire will hold a Syria Loves Football event to promote inclusivity at Power League, Hamilton, on June 24.

Jasmin Pilling is a volunteer organiser with Glasgow's Shawbridge Lions, which aims to support men from BME backgrounds through football.

She said: "Many of the young males the founders knew were from migrant and refugee backgrounds who could use football as a way to meet new people and also informally discuss a number of issues through the platform of sport.

"The club is working to develop and grow by supporting members to gain formal recognition through football and has linked in with the SFA grass routes programme for support.

"We hope our event as part of Refugee Week encourages more young men to be part of a project that empower them to integrate through football."

For more information visit the Refugee Festival Scotland website.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.