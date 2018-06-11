Four men appear in court over Glasgow gun murder bid

The men are accused of discharging a firearm at Christopher Beaton, 27, on May 20 in Scotstoun.

Court: The men made no pleas when they appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court. © STV

Four men have appeared in court charged with shooting a man and attempting to murder him.

James Clark, 28, Steven Nelson, 27, Stuart Carroll, 23 and Jordan Grant, 23, allegedly carried out the murder bid on Christopher Beaton.

It is claimed the four men discharged a firearm at the 27-year-old on May 20, at Kingsway Court, Scotstoun.

All four, from Glasgow, all appeared in private at the city's sheriff court where they made no pleas.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie remanded the men, who will appear for a full committal hearing next week

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.