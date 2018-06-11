Four men appear in court over Glasgow gun murder bid
The men are accused of discharging a firearm at Christopher Beaton, 27, on May 20 in Scotstoun.
Four men have appeared in court charged with shooting a man and attempting to murder him.
James Clark, 28, Steven Nelson, 27, Stuart Carroll, 23 and Jordan Grant, 23, allegedly carried out the murder bid on Christopher Beaton.
It is claimed the four men discharged a firearm at the 27-year-old on May 20, at Kingsway Court, Scotstoun.
All four, from Glasgow, all appeared in private at the city's sheriff court where they made no pleas.
Sheriff Andrew Cubie remanded the men, who will appear for a full committal hearing next week
