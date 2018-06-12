Man's body discovered at park in east end of Glasgow

His remains were discovered at Hogarth Park off Edinburgh Road on Monday.

Glasgow: Police treating death as 'unexplained' (file pic). ©STV

A man has been found dead at a park in the east end of Glasgow.

His remains were discovered at Hogarth Park off Edinburgh Road at around 5.30pm on Monday.

He has not been identified and police say they are treating his death as "unexplained".

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of the body of a man discovered within Hogarth Park.

"A postmortem will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

