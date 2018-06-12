Teen charged with attempted murder after 'street attack'
A 20-year-old man was left fighting for life on Union Street in Greenock on Saturday.
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was left fighting for life in an alleged street attack.
The 20-year-old was left in a critical condition following the incident on Union Street in Greenock at about 3.40pm on Saturday.
He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Following the alleged assault police appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.
