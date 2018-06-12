Hugh Grant makes second donation to Scottish food bank

The Love Actually actor has been vocal about raising awareness of food scarcity.

Donation: This is the second time the actor has donated to the food bank.

A food bank in Airdrie has received a second donation from actor Hugh Grant.

The Love Actually star previously had a large amount of food and household products delivered to the bank at the end of May.

Workers announced yesterday that they had received a second donation from the star.

Airdrie Foodbank wrote on Twitter: "We were overwhelmed to receive a further delivery from Hugh Grant today as part of his ongoing commitment to the food bank challenge. Thank you!

Food: The charity has been struggling to keep up with demand. Airdrie Food Bank

"The challenge is really gaining momentum - making a real difference, feeding hungry people."

The delivery included pasta sauce, fruit juice and long-life milk.

David Findlay, a volunteer manager at the food bank, told STV: "We have been really struggling for donations lately, and had a particularly busy spell.

"We had hit a point where there was more demand than supply.

"With the changes to universal credit, people are struggling to access funds, and make the funds they have go longer. Food prices are rising, and people are struggling.

"The level of benefits is just not covering the day to day basics anymore."

