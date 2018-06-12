Man injured in blade attack outside city primary school

The victim was treated by school staff after he was attacked with large bladed weapon.

Meadowpark Street: Man attacked with blade. Google

A man has been left injured after he was attacked with a large bladed weapon outside a Glasgow primary school.

The victim had to be treated by first aid staff at the school after being assaulted by another man on Monday morning.

Police were called to Saint Denis' Primary School on Meadowpark Street in Dennistoun after receiving reports of the attack at around 9.15am.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident and said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Officers said that no children witnessed the incident which is not believed to be linked to another stabbing in the same area just over 24 hours earlier.

A man was left permanently scarred after he was slashed for denying an uninvited party guest entry to his house on Meadowpark Street at around 4am on Sunday morning.

