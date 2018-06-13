Delays on M8 after crash involving three vehicles
Two cars and a van were involved in a collision on the Baillieston slip road.
A crash involving three vehicles on a slip road off the M8 has caused delays for commuters.
The incident took place on the westbound off-slip at the Baillieston junction.
The fire service said four engines were sent to the scene around 7.30am on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman said two cars and a van were involved.
The slip road was closed due to debris before opening to one lane around 8.15am.
Traffic Scotland said the road remained congested in the area.