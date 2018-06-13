Motorcyclist dies after 'crashing into fence post on road'

Ian Spinks, 39, from Airdrie, reportedly lost control of his motorbike on Wednesday.

Death: Ian Spinks, 39, died after the crash.

A man has died after he reportedly lost control of his motorbike.

Ian Spinks, 39, from Airdrie, was driving westbound on Longriggend Road at around 1.15am on Wednesday.

Police enquiries found that Mr Spinks may have either hit, or swerved to avoid, a fence post on the road.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Monklands District General where he was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators conducted enquiries at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning to contact them via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.