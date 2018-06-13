Motorcyclist dies after 'crashing into fence post on road'
Ian Spinks, 39, from Airdrie, reportedly lost control of his motorbike on Wednesday.
A man has died after he reportedly lost control of his motorbike.
Ian Spinks, 39, from Airdrie, was driving westbound on Longriggend Road at around 1.15am on Wednesday.
Police enquiries found that Mr Spinks may have either hit, or swerved to avoid, a fence post on the road.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Monklands District General where he was pronounced dead.
The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators conducted enquiries at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning to contact them via 101.
