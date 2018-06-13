Cat loses eye after being deliberately shot by air rifle

Scottish SPCA investigates 'calculated, and entirely cruel' attack on two-year-old Oreo.

An x-ray showed where Oreo has been shot. Scottish SPCA

A cat has lost an eye after being shot twice with an air rifle.

Oreo was struck while out exploring in Falkirk and was rushed to the vet by his owner.

The two-year-old's left eye then had to be removed following the "deliberate, calculated, and entirely cruel" attack.

Oreo's owner Alan J Smith said: "Our wee cat Oreo has been through the most traumatic of events possible, not to mention the grief, pain and outright anger felt by my family.

"Who does such a cruel callous act to a young defenceless cat going about his own business?

"Oreo has a long and arduous road ahead of him recovering from this life-changing injury. With our love and care he should make a good recovery. "

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information as it investigates the attack.

Inspector Robyn Gray said: "Owning an air rifle without a licence has been illegal since December 2016.

"The society was a huge supporter of restrictions around air rifle ownership because of incidents like this.

"This incident has been deliberate, calculated, and entirely cruel.

"Poor Oreo, the cat, was targeted on two separate occasions.

"In the first instance the wound looked like a scratch and the pellet wasn't visible, it was only when Oreo received the injury to his eye that it became clear this was a deliberate attack."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

