Scotland braced for Storm Hector with 70mph winds on way

Sean Batty Sean Batty Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

There is likely to be travel disruption when the storm hits Scotland on Thursday.

A weather system which will bring heavy showers and gusts of up to 70mph to Scotland has been named Storm Hector.

The storm will hit the west of Ireland on Wednesday before sweeping north across Scotland on Thursday.

Met Éireann named the storm on Wednesday morning.

From Wednesday night, winds will start to strengthen in the north-west, with gales developing across the Western Isles and moving to all areas of Scotland overnight.

There is likely to be travel disruption, and some trees may also be damaged by the high winds.

There may be flooding in some areas, following the weeks of sunshine Scotland has enjoyed.

STV's weather presenter Sean Batty said: "Storm Hector as of Thursday morning is around 600 miles west of Ireland and tracking north east.

"He will bring his strongest winds to the west of Ireland on Wednesday night with gusts around 75mph possible on the Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo coast.

"The strongest winds will then move towards central, southern and western Scotland on Thursday morning, then slowly drift north through the day, reaching the Northern Isles late afternoon and evening.

"Winds across Scotland could gust 50-60mph, but a risk of 70mph in the more exposed parts of the north and west, hills, islands and coasts."

He continued: "Heavy rain will fall ahead of the arrival of Storm Hector during Wednesday night, with as much as 80mm falling in some parts to the west Highlands.

"Because the weather has been so dry recently, the ground is now hardened, making it more difficult for the rain water to soak in.

"This may lead to some minor surface water issues, with large puddles developing and plenty of surface water on the roads."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.