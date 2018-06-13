Search for two missing teenagers last seen four days ago

Ryan Bond,15, and Ellie Robertson, 17, were last seen at an address in Kilwinning.

Teenagers: Thought to be together.

A search has been launched to trace two missing teenagers last seen four days ago.

Ryan Bond, 15, and Ellie Robertson, 17, were last seen at an address on Dalry Road, Kilwinning at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

Officers believe the teenagers are together and could be in Irvine, Kilwinning or West Kilbride as they "know the areas well".

Ryan is around 5ft 4in, of slim build with brown curly hair, and was last seen wearing a light grey Armani tracksuit and light grey trainers.

Ellie is around 5ft 4in, of slim build with long black hair with blonde hair underneath.

When last seen she was wearing light blue jeans, a white vest top, pink jacket and white trainers.

Sergeant Claire Jack from Irvine Police Office, said: "Ryan and Ellie are friends and know the Irvine, Kilwinning and West Kilbride areas well.

"We believe that they are together and would appeal for anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts to come forward.

"We would also appeal to Ryan and Ellie themselves to come forward and let us know you are OK."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3794 of Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

