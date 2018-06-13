  • STV
  • MySTV

Blind Scot can only see moving objects in rare case

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Milena Canning was referred by a doctor in Glasgow to a team of scientists in Canada.

Milena Canning: 48-year-old was blinded 18 years ago.
Milena Canning: 48-year-old was blinded 18 years ago. Western University, London Canada

A blind Scottish woman has been diagnosed with a rare condition which means she can only see moving objects.

Milena Canning, 48, was confirmed as having Riddoch syndrome by scientists in Canada, a condition where a blind person can see an object when it is moving but not stationary.

She lost her sight 18 years ago after an eight-week coma brought on by a series of strokes.

After coming out of her coma, Ms Canning would occasionally see moving things, like her daughter's ponytail bobbing as she walked or water swirling down a drain, but was unable to see her daughter's face.

An ophthalmologist in Glasgow then referred her to Western University's Brain and Mind Institute across the Atlantic in Ontario.

There, a team of researchers used brain-mapping techniques to examine the real-time structure and workings of her brain.

They discovered Ms Canning was missing a piece of tissue at the back of her brain that processes vision.

However, they concluded her brain is taking "unconventional detours around damaged pathways" and using motion to create partial vision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7I9tz8sLLY | youtube

Neuropsychologist Jody Culham, who led the Western University research team, said: "In Milena's case, we think the 'superhighway' for the visual system reached a dead end.

"But rather than shutting down her whole visual system, she developed some 'back roads' that could bypass the superhighway to bring some vision - especially motion - to other parts of the brain."

The scientists found Ms Canning was able to recognise the motion, direction, size and speed of balls rolling toward her.

She was even able to catch some of them at the right time and navigate around chairs.

But she was unable to consistently identify their colours or detect whether someone's hand in front of her showed a thumb up or a thumb down.

Milena Canning's brain compared with a regular person's brain of the same age.
Milena Canning's brain compared with a regular person's brain of the same age.

Ms Canning said: "I can't see like normal people see or like I used to see. The things I'm seeing are really strange.

"There is something happening and my brain is trying to rewire itself or trying different pathways."

The scientists say Ms Canning's brain "is taking unexpected, unconventional detours around damaged pathways".

Ms Culham added: "This work may be the richest characterisation ever conducted of a single patient's visual system.

"She has shown this very profound recovery of vision, based on her perception of motion."

A study of Ms Canning's case is published in the journal Neuropsychologia.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.