Firefighters battle blaze at top of Glasgow tower block

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the 14th floor of a high rise in Glasgow.

The fire broke out at Commercial Court on Ballater Street on Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the upper floors of the tower block from around 8am.

Firefighters are believed to have arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 7.58am on Thursday to reports of a fire within a flat in Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene at Commercial Court, where a fire has taken hold within the kitchen of the 14th floor property.

"Crews presently remain at the scene."

