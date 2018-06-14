  • STV
Flea-infested puppies found locked in faeces-covered room

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Diane Wilson, of Kilmarnock, has been banned from owning dogs and cats for ten years.

Faeces: Animals infested with fleas.
Faeces: Animals infested with fleas. Scottish SPCA

A woman has been banned from owning dogs and cats for ten years after puppies were found padlocked in a room strewn with faeces.

Diane Wilson, of Kilmarnock, was also given a community payback order for failing to keep seven puppies and two dogs in adequate living conditions.

The animals were infested with fleas and had skins conditions as well as other infections.

Ms Wilson was sentenced at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Dirt: Puppies padlocked in room.
Dirt: Puppies padlocked in room.

Inspector Jade Cumming said: "When I entered the property I found the bathtub filled with dirty water and debris littered everywhere.

"The room the puppies were being kept in was padlocked and when I managed to open it I actually had to take a step back due to the overwhelming stench of ammonia coming from the room.

"There were seven puppies and two adult dogs living in the property all of whom had nowhere clean to rest and were exposed to excessive amounts of faeces and debris.

"There was absolutely no need for the living conditions of these dogs to get so uninhabitable and unhygienic and undoubtedly comprised their health and wellbeing.

"The level of faeces found in the property would have taken weeks, if not months, to accumulate.

"After removing the dogs from the property they were found to have a flea infestation amongst other skin conditions and infections which no doubt would have been exacerbated by their living conditions."

'The level of faeces found in the property would have taken weeks, if not months, to accumulate.'
Inspector Jade Cumming

The inspector said it was the worst conditions she had ever seen.

She added: "This was by no doubt, the filthiest property I had encountered in my career to date and the conditions posed a real risk of causing serious illness.

"Owning animals is a huge responsibility but there is no excuse for allowing their living conditions to putrefy like this.

"We welcome the fact that Wilson has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down. We hope she will give serious consideration about her suitability to care for other animals in the future once her ban has concluded."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.