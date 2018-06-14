Woman sexually assaulted after men force way into house

Two men demanded car keys before attacking the 59-year-old woman in Glasgow.

Police have issued descriptions of two men.

A woman has been sexually assaulted in her own home during an attempted robbery.

Two men burst into the 59-year-old woman's property in Milton, Glasgow, and demanded her car keys.

When she refused, one of the men sexually assaulted her before they made off.

Police have now issued descriptions of men they want to speak with following the incident in Egilsay Street around 2pm on Monday, May 21.

The first man is described as white, Scottish, 5ft 10 of skinny build and was wearing a dark blue or black tracksuit, using the hood to cover his face.

The second man is described as white, Scottish, 5ft 10 of stocky build and was wearing a dark motorcycle helmet and dark tracksuit.

Detective Inspector David MacGregor, Helen Street Police Office, said: "This incident, where two men have threatened, attempted to rob and have sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has left her extremely traumatised.

"The impact these attacks have are long lasting for the victim and their family. It is vital we find those responsible.

"Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area.

"At this point in time we are unsure of the motive for this attack and would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area of Egilsay Street who may have seen men matching this description.

"We would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 2186 of Friday, June 8, 2018. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.