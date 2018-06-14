  • STV
Glasgow urged to focus on pedestrians and public transport

STV

The Glasgow Connectivity Commission has been looking at measures to support economic growth.

Artists impression: What Argyle Street could potentially.
Glasgow City Centre Strategy

Glasgow needs to focus more on pedestrians, cyclists and an integrated public transport system to keep pace with other leading European cities, a commission has recommended.

The Glasgow Connectivity Commission, established last year by city council leader Susan Aitken, has been looking at measures to support economic growth by enabling more people to live, work and visit the city region.

Chaired by transport academic Professor David Begg, it has heard evidence that comparable cities which had created "people-friendly environments", reduced pollution and congestion and developed high quality public transport networks were best placed to attract investment and highly skilled workers.

Scotland's first low emission zone is set to open in Glasgow at the end of the year.

The £115m project will be a part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal to deliver on the Enabling Infrastructure - Integrated Public Realm (EIIPR) programme.

More commonly known as the Glasgow's Avenues programme, the city council say it will be used as a "binding mechanism to integrate public realm and place-making initiatives, making the city more attractive, people-friendly, and economically competitive."

Artists impression: What Trongate could look like.
Glasgow City Centre Strategy

The expansion of walking and cycling areas have been described as "encouraging" but Prof Begg said the city's current transport system presented "structural barriers" which could place limits on growth.

The commission said the city's grid system means there is far less space for pedestrians with 25% of land in the city centre taken up by roads, more than double the percentage in Edinburgh.

It also suggested residents living in the city centre need to be better catered for to attract more people to live there.

The commission found Glasgow has a relatively low proportion (3%) of its population living in the city centre compared to comparable cities such as Copenhagen, Dublin and Munich, putting a greater demand on commuting transport networks.

A large decline in bus use in the west of Scotland over the last decade was also identified as a concern by the commission, with a 40% loss of First Bus passengers.





Professor David Begg

Prof Begg said: "A generation ago Glasgow led the way across the UK towards what was seen as a modernised transport system, built for the car.

"Now, with rapidly changing demands and a trend towards low carbon infrastructure, the priorities of people have changed, quite dramatically.

"The dominance of the road is being questioned not only in social terms, with its negative impact on air quality and road safety, but also economically as its rival European cities transform their own environments in favour of pedestrians, cyclists and integrated public transport systems.

"This is what we are proposing, that the city lives up to its slogan by recognising that 'People do indeed Make Glasgow'."

Ms Aitken welcomed the initial findings of the report with its full policy recommendations to be published in November.

She said: "David Begg's expertise and knowledge speaks for itself.

"I gave him and his commissioners a very broad remit - linked to improving the city centre experience; supporting the local economy, and ensuring all of Glasgow's people can share in the prosperity it creates.

"I'm pleased to see them really take that challenge on and it is clear the commission has already gathered some very significant and sometimes uncomfortable evidence.

"I'm not going to try and second-guess what their final recommendations are going to be, but I'm convinced they will present a healthy challenge to the city and to members of all parties on the council."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.