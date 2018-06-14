Gunshots fired through window of house in targeted attack

The shooting happened on McGregor Street in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

Wishaw: No one was injured in shooting.

A gun has been fired at a house in a targeted attack in North Lanarkshire.

The shooting happened on McGregor Street in Craigneuk, Wishaw, at 2.20am on Sunday.

No one was injured but the windows of the house were damaged.

Two people were seen running away before crossing the footbridge at Shieldmuir Railway Station.

Inspector Kenny Dalrymple said: "I believe this was a targeted attack, carried out in the hours of darkness, which was intended to intimidate the occupant of the house.

"Firing a gun into a house is a completely reckless act.

"Fortunately, on this occasion, no one was injured but this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"I am interested in hearing from people who were out and about in the Craigneuk, Muirhouse and Shields Road areas of Wishaw between 2am and 3am on Sunday morning and may have seen something suspicious.

"I would urge anyone with information or knowledge regarding this incident to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

