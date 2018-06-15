Rapist doctor who attacked two women jailed for six years

Khalid Jamal, of Glasgow, met his victims on a dating web site and took them to his home.

Khalid Jamal: Used internet to meet people.

A doctor who raped a teenager and sexually assaulted a woman has been jailed for six years.

Khalid Jamal, of Glasgow, met his victims on a dating web site and took them to his home on separate occasions where he invited them to look at his pet fish in his bedroom.

The 45-year-old wept in the dock as Judge Johanna Johnston told him: "You subjected both of your victims to sexual assaults and raped one of them.

"You met them through the internet and told them you were in your twenties.

"Each young woman has been profoundly affected by your behaviour."

'Each young woman has been profoundly affected by your behaviour.' Khalid Jamal

His first victim, now 27, had been out with Jamal on a number of occasions.

On Christmas Eve 2013, he attacked her in his flat in Glasgow's Great Western Road after she refused to have sex.

Jamal raped his second victim, then 19, at his "cabin" in Balloch, Dunbartonshire, between April and May 2016.

Earlier, the doctor who told the teenager that he was 24, had picked her up in Glasgow city centre on their first date.

The 19-year-old saw Jamal again that September and he promised to drive her home from a night out.

Instead, he took her to his flat in Parkhead, Glasgow, and sexually assaulted her.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow convicted him of raping and sexually abusing the teenager and sexually abusing the other woman.

In his police interview, Jamal told officers he was a doctor and "wanted to help people".

Mr Livingstone said that Jamal, from India, had been lonely since coming to Scotland and had used the internet to meet people.

She added that Jamal claimed he did not go on the internet to target young women.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.