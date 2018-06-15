Inflatables warning after nine people rescued off coast

Coastguard reminds beachgoers that inflatable toys are not designed for the open sea.

Inflatables: Extremely hazardous in windy conditions (file pic). PA

Beachgoers have been warned of the dangers of inflatables after a number of people got into trouble off the Ayrshire coast.

Coastguard teams and RNLI lifeboats have already rescued nine people this year who found themselves being blown out to sea on inflatable toys and boats.

The Coastguard is now reminding holidaymakers that these inflatables are designed for the swimming pool, not the beach.

A spokesman said hidden currents and cold water can be a potentially deadly combination for anyone who gets swept out to sea.

"The biggest risk with inflatable toys and boats at the coast, however, is the wind," he added.

"If the wind is blowing off shore, even just gently, inflatables become extremely hazardous.

"Because they sit on the surface of the water they act as a sail and you will very quickly find yourself being blown further and further out to sea - it literally only takes seconds before you are well out of your depth and a considerable distance away from the shoreline."

The advice for anyone who does find themselves being blown out to sea is to shout for help and wave your arms if possible to attract the attention of people on shore.

Anyone who sees someone get into trouble should call the Coastguard on 999.