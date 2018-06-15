Electrician tricked pensioner into handing over £25,000

The fraudster charged a man, 87, and other victims for work that was never completed.

Con: Vize was paid £25,000 in cash.

An electrician tricked a frail 87-year-old pensioner into handing over £25,000 for work that was never completed.

Robert Vize, 31, was hired to carry out electrical and renovation work at his victim's Rutherglen home.

But he repeatedly took the OAP to the bank to withdraw money and gave him handwritten receipts - for work that was never carried out between September 2016 and April 2017.

Vize also pocketed cash from others including £600 from an 81-year-old man, £950 from a woman in Cambuslang, £800 from a couple in Paisley and £900 from another couple from Bishopbriggs.

After a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Vize, from Port Glasgow, was convicted of five fraud charges for taking cash for electrical work that he "did not undertake or complete".

He was jailed for two years on Friday.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie told Vize: "I consider that the gravity of this offence is such that no disposal is appropriate other than a custodial one."

He added that some of Vize's victims were "particularly vulnerable because of their age".

The 87-year-old man - who has since suffered a stroke and has mobility issues - wasn't able to come to court to give evidence but the jury heard a statement he gave to police.

In it he said he paid Vize in cash for electrical work and "must have mentioned" he wanted other work done.

Mr Fisher told officers: "Robert kept taking more and more money.

"Sometimes he would take me in the car to the bank to Burnside Bank of Scotland."

The pensioner said Vize would "always wait outside".

His daughter, who reported Vize, told the court she "didn't actually see him doing any work" on the occasions she saw him at her dad's home.

The court heard Vize was described as "having a history of being hard working" and continues to deny his guilt.

