Priest linked to Peter Tobin case accused of child abuse

Gerry Nugent, who died in 2010, was a key witness at the trial of the Scottish serial killer.

Gerry Nugent: Priest accused of child abuse. PA

A Catholic priest who was a key witness in the trial of serial killer Peter Tobin has been accused of child sexual abuse.

Gerry Nugent, who died in 2010, was removed from his ministry in 2007 after admitting he had slept with Tobin's victim Angelika Kluk during the murderer's trial.

He has now been accused of sexual assault by more than one woman, who claim he abused them when they were children.

Police Scotland confirmed on Friday that it was investigating allegations about the priest.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church has acknowledged that an anonymous allegation was made about Nugent's "inappropriate sexual conduct with an adult" years before his relationship with Angelika Kluk was revealed.

A spokesman said the priest was "questioned and sent for psychological assessment", which "did not flag any issues with his sexual conduct" but highlighted issues with alcohol abuse.

'It may be that no-one will ever know the full truth of all Father Nugent's wrongful conduct and criminal actions.' Catholic Church spokesman

"It may be that no-one will ever know the full truth of all Father Nugent's wrongful conduct and criminal actions," they added.

"But the church remains ready and willing to co-operate with the police and statutory authorities to assist survivors.

"Today the Catholic Church in Scotland has a dramatically different awareness of child protection issues.

"While these measures cannot take away the pain and anguish of those who suffered in the past, they will hopefully ensure that present and future generations will be kept safe."

Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia has met at least one of Nugent's accusers and apologised on behalf of the church.

Nugent was the priest of the church where Angelika Kluk was murdered by Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin.

The 23-year-old's body was found below the floorboards of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Glasgow, where Tobin had been working as a handyman under an assumed name.

During Tobin's trial Nugent admitted to having a sexual relationship with Ms Kluk, who lived in the church's chapel house.

He was later charged with contempt of court after repeatedly changing his story.

