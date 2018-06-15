Man who repeatedly raped 12-year-old schoolgirl jailed

Allan Galbraith, who was sentenced to almost seven years in prison, preyed on the child.

Rape: He was found hiding in cupboard.

A man who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl after texting her whenever he wanted sex has been jailed.

Allan Galbraith, who was sentenced to almost seven years in prison, preyed on the child who was terrified to tell anyone.

After she suffered for more than two years, the young victim broke down in tears and revealed to her mum her ordeal.

Police later traced dad-of-five Galbraith and he was found hiding in a cupboard under a pile of rubbish.

The 38-year-old returned to the High Court in Glasgow having earlier admitted raping the girl between January 2016 and February this year.

The child was as young as 12 at the time of the crimes, which occurred at a house in the city.

Lady Rae jailed him for six years and ten months. He will also be supervised for a further three years on his release.

The judge told Galbraith: "You have pled guilty to a catalogue of serious sexual crimes carried out against a young child. You destroyed her childhood."

Galbraith would send her a text when wanting sex and that would be her "cue" to go to his bedroom.

Prosecutor Gillian Ross said he ended up abusing her "once a week, sometimes more".

Miss Ross added: "She was too young to understand what was happening to her.

"He told her she was not allowed to tell anyone otherwise he would get into trouble.

"On some occasions she threatened to go to the police, but Galbraith became angry and she feared reprisals."

